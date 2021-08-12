Montana commission suggests using $15M on affordable housing

The developers will be required to explain the price increases and what they’ve done to cut costs, Cohen said.

The Economic Transformation commission has already recommended spending $10 million on rapid job retraining and $15 million on return-to-work bonuses for people who left the unemployment rolls after the program was created and worked for at least 30 days at a new job.

About $200,000 in return-to-work bonuses have been issued to 166 people, said Scott Eychner with the Department of Labor and Industry. There's a backlog of 1,200 applications, many of which need more information.

Over the next month, Eychner said he hopes the agency will have paid out about 2,500 bonuses, about $3 million total. He said demand for the program so far has been lower than expected.

However, with the school year starting — creating a reduced need for child care — there may be more people willing to return to the workforce over the next month or two, he told the commission.

The committee will meet again in September and October to hear proposals for allocating its remaining $140 million for workforce training, business innovation and value-added agriculture programs.