Montana commission to select congressional districts map

Montana commission to select congressional districts map

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2021, file photo, the Montana Redistricting Commission meets to hear public testimony on proposed congressional districts in Helena, Mont. Montana's redistricting commission is set to meet Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, to select a map dividing the state into two congressional districts for the first time in 30 years. The commission will likely choose between two maps proposed last week as it nears a Nov. 14 deadline for finalizing the districts.

 Iris Samuels

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's redistricting commission is set to meet Saturday to select a map dividing the state into two congressional districts for the first time in 30 years.

The commission will likely choose between two maps proposed last week as it nears a Nov. 14 deadline for finalizing the districts.

The commission's two Republican and two Democratic commissioners each proposed one map last week. Both divide the state into eastern and western districts, but Democrats' proposal would give their party a greater chance of winning a western district based on voting data from previous elections.

The Republicans’ map puts Helena — the traditionally blue-leaning state capital — in the eastern district, giving the GOP a slight advantage in the western district, which includes Democratic strongholds Bozeman and Missoula. It splits Gallatin County, placing Bozeman in the western district and the majority of the remainder of the county in the east.

Democrats instead proposed to place Helena in the western district and put Kalispell — a heavily Republican region in the northwest corner of the state — in the eastern district. They split Flathead County, with the affluent ski town Whitefish, a blue island, in the western district.

Commission Chair Maylinn Smith, who was appointed by the state’s Supreme Court, has said she hopes the Democrats and Republicans on the commission come to an agreement on a final map, but if they are unable to she will choose one of the proposals on the table after hearing public comment.

The 2020 Census gave Montana a second congressional district for the first time in 30 years, spurring a redistricting process that had included debate about the changing nature of the state. Booming towns such as Bozeman and Missoula in western Montana provide a contrast to the stagnating agricultural communities in the prairie region that covers the eastern half of the state.

Iris Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

