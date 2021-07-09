Montana commission torn over criteria for voting districts

The goals adopted by the commission include drawing districts that do not unduly favor a political party, and minimize dividing cities, towns, counties and Native American reservations between districts, as well as communities with a shared interest, such as farming regions.

Members of the public weighed in on the criteria Thursday, with many arguing in favor or against making the districts “fair” and “competitive."

Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell spoke against using those terms as metrics for the districts, saying the words are “extremely subjective” and lack a clear definition.

“They're really just feel-good words and they're not in the dictates of our constitution or in our Montana code,” Skees said.

But Several Democratic lawmakers spoke in favor of making competitive districts a central tenet of the process.

Democratic Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula won her first race by less than 100 votes, and said competitive districts make for elected officials who must work harder to win races, forcing them to meet with more voters and become more educated.

“Make candidates work for it. Make them go out there and talk to every one of those constituents,” Sands said.

———

Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0