Montana considers wolf hunting rules amid population decline

The department stopped short of proposing the full breadth of rules laid out the Republican-backed legislation, which called for individuals to be allowed to kill unlimited numbers of wolves and allow snaring on both private and public land, among other measures.

The department also laid out in its proposal that if 450 wolves or more are harvested in a single season — half the estimated current population — the commission would meet to adjust the rules mid-season.

The proposed rules do not set a target number for the state’s wolf population, but 150 animals, or 15 breeding pairs, is considered a minimum threshold for conservation purposes.

The department followed raised concern that extending the wolf trapping season could increase the risk of capturing grizzly bears, and that using snares could lead to accidental capturing of other wildlife and pets.

Advocates of the new laws that triggered the rule changing process have said that wolves are damaging the livelihood of big game outfitter and cattle and sheep producers.