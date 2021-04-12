 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana correctional facilities to reopen for visitors
0 comments
AP

Montana correctional facilities to reopen for visitors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's correctional facilities are scheduled to reopen for visitors and volunteers later this month after more than a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state's new corrections director, Brian Gootkin, said in a statement Friday that the department’s medical staff consulted with public health officials to create its reopening plan.

“We are thrilled that we can reopen visitation for the inmates in our secure facilities,” Gootkin said in an email. “COVID-19 has thrown many challenges at our facilities and staff, and I’m so proud of the work they have done to keep each other and our inmates safe. Now, it’s time to reunite families with their loved ones.”

The Montana Women’s Prison in Billings will allow visitors starting April 24, followed by the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge and the Pine Hills Correctional Facility on April 29, the Montana State News Bureau reported.

Visitors and inmates will both be screened with a temperature test prior to a visit. If the screening produces a high temperature or any other symptoms, the visit will be denied, said the Department of Corrections.

The Montana State Prison reported its most recent virus cases in March, with six inmates who were screened and seven staff members testing positive for the coronavirus.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms.

But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia. Sometimes people with a coronavirus infection display no symptoms.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Independent Record.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News