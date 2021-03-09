Montana county approves permit to build pipeline under river

County Floodplain Administrator Sean O’Callaghan said he approved the application because it complied with regulations.

“The project will be located below ground and is being installed in such a way that there will be no disturbance to the bed or banks of the River, and minimal disturbance to upland locations, meaning that increased risk of flooding due to the project is expected to be negligible,” O’Callaghan said.

Hundreds of people raised concerns about the pipeline last year when the NorthWestern applied for the permit. Peggy Lehmann, a landowner near the proposed resort, argued against the project and is working with Protect the Gallatin River in opposing the permits.

“The risk of damage to the river and ecosystem caused by boring and/or pipeline construction is being put ahead of community concerns at the expense of serving one person’s desire to put a business in the floodplain,” Lehmann said.

She argued the pipeline should not have been approved because it would affect aquatic wildlife, the river, the habitat and public recreation. She also said there could be significant consequences if the pipeline broke.