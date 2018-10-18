MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in a western Montana county are trying to get the word out that inaccurate instructions were mailed with 1,250 absentee ballots for the upcoming general election.
Mineral County Clerk and Recorder Staci McGrew tells the Missoulian she mistakenly included the primary election instructions.
"It was an oversight," she said. "I can't blame anybody but myself."
Those instructions direct recipients to "Vote Only One Party Ballot." The mailing includes only one ballot and voters can vote for candidates from any party.
The instructions on the ballot itself are correct, she said.
McGrew missed the deadline to put an ad in the Mineral Independent newspaper, which published on Wednesday. The secretary of state's office suggested mailing a new set of instructions, but McGrew believes a large percentage of the ballots would be returned before she could send out accurate instructions.
She posted notices on social media channels and asked county commissioners and political candidates to relay the correct information to anyone who contacts them with concerns.
Recently received ballots haven't been recorded yet, so voters who were confused by the errant instructions can come into the clerk's office and cast a new ballot, McGrew said.
County commissioner Roman Zylawy said he's concerned the error will lead to legal problems for the county.
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com