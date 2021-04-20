Montana Democratic Party challenges changes to voter ID laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Democratic Party has asked a judge to overturn a law that ends Election Day voter registration and another that requires college students to provide other proof of residency besides a student ID to register and vote.

In the lawsuit filed Monday against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the party said the laws place an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote for students, Native Americans, the elderly, those with disabilities and others — without a valid reason.

The complaint was filed in state District Court in Billings shortly after Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bills into law and said they would "help ensure the continued integrity of Montana’s elections for years to come.”

The bills did not come from any legitimate concerns about the integrity of the state's elections, the Democratic Party argued in its lawsuit.

“Instead, they represent the latest round of legislative shadowboxing aimed at imaginary threats to election integrity, and false accusations of election fraud orchestrated by those seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, now weaponized by the Legislature to impede access to the franchise,” the lawsuit stated.