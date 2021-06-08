Montana Democrats expand Native American voice in party

The Flathead, Fort Peck and Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes have selected their delegates.

“The biggest thing we’re fighting is voter apathy," said Patrick Yawakie-Peltier, a delegate from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. "When we create a platform that resembles tribal issues, we hope tribal members see there’s a place in the Democratic Party for them, and there are Native leaders who will ensure their voices will be heard,” he told the Great Falls Tribune.

Democratic Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy of Box Elder said he was pleased to see the party formalize a role for Native Americans because “Democrats have taken for granted the Native vote.”

“Historically, if you take a look at the races, the Native vote swings elections. But we really haven’t had much communication or assistance from the Democratic Party. So this rule change is a good deal. It’s about time,” Windy Boy said.

The Democratic Party previously had no delegate votes designated specifically for Native Americans, Luckey told The Associated Press.