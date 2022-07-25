Montana deputy who killed 2 was responding to accident

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of a motorcycle accident on a rural highway when he struck and killed two people, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Monday.
The crash involving Sgt. Kelly Carrington was captured by two video recording devices and happened just north of Roberts on the night of July 15.
Darren Shull, 52, of Billings and Jesse Beck, 45, of Rockvale were struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Before they were killed, Beck had crashed his motorcycle along Highway 212 and Shull had stopped to help him, according to a GoFundMe fundraising webpage for Shull’s family.
The two men were in Carrington’s lane of travel when they were hit, McQuillan said.
No other vehicles were involved.
People are also reading…
A coroner's inquest to decide if any criminal charges are warranted will be held after the state Division of Criminal Investigation completes its review of the accident, McQuillan said.
Carrington has 16 years in law enforcement including 11 in Carbon County, McQuillan said.