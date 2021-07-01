Montana enters drought emergency as conditions worsen

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency Thursday and asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare all 56 of the state's counties as primary natural disaster areas. The designation would give them more access to federal assistance after the heat wave that stifled the Pacific Northwest moved into Montana.

“Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse," Gianforte said in a statement. “These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry and could bring a severe wildfire season.”

More than 92% of Montana faces abnormally dry conditions. High temperatures have been in the 90s and 100s for days, the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings in northwestern and eastern Montana and red flag warnings of severe wildfire danger are in effect for several areas because of high temperatures, low humidity and winds that could contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The governor's declaration directs the state departments of Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources and Conservation to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure federal funding to address the fallout from the drought.