 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana faces scarce firefighting resources amid drought
0 Comments
AP

Montana faces scarce firefighting resources amid drought

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana faces a shortage in firefighting resources amid a historic drought that could lead to a record-breaking wildfire season, officials said Thursday.

“If you are going to ask me which resources we are short on, I will say everything,” Sonya Germann, state forester with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, told a state water policy committee Thursday.

Montana is at the highest level of firefighting preparedness, meaning it is first in line for access to national resources. But it is competing with neighboring states in the U.S. West also gripped by a drought that contributes to fire risk. Climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and causes bigger and more destructive wildfires.

“Nationally, we do not have enough resources to fight the fire that is on the landscape throughout the country,” Germann said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday declared a wildfire emergency, allowing him to deploy the National Guard to assist in firefighting efforts. He also has declared a drought emergency.

As of Thursday, more than 1,400 wildland fires have burned over 220 square miles (570 square kilometers) in Montana. Of those, 80% have been caused by people, Germann said.

The state entered the fire season with a full firefighting fund of about $100 million. The average cost of a fire season in Montana is $22 million. Last fiscal year, the state spent $20 million on fire suppression.

Since the beginning of the month, $3 million has been spent on fire suppression, Germann said.

“Good news is we have a flush fire suppression account; bad news is we are going to need a lot of that,” said Germann, who predicts the fire season will be “historic.”

“We’re facing August-like conditions right now in early July, and we’re not expecting those conditions to improve,” she said.

Parched conditions in Montana were compounded by a dry fall in 2020 and record-breaking heat in June, said Michael Downey, water planning section supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Hot temperatures in June led to a quick loss of snowpack in mountain ranges. And unusually dry conditions were expected to remain for months to come.

“I think it’s probably likely, given the depth of the drought this year, that we’ll be moving into next year still in a drought status. It takes a while for things to bounce back,” Downey said.

In response to a request from Gianforte, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday authorized the use of some Conservation Reserve Program acres for emergency harvesting for hay and grazing to ease concerns of farmers and ranchers over the drought.

———

Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Woodbury Central new parking lot impact explained

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News