 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana fire aircraft return to duty after helicopter crash
0 Comments
AP

Montana fire aircraft return to duty after helicopter crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana ’s firefighting aircraft are returning to duty Friday after a helicopter crash grounded the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fleet as major wildfires broke out this week.

Spokesperson Paige Cohn says a safety review cleared the agency's six remaining helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft to resume operations. The results of that review were not made public. Cohn said that could happen Friday.

Minor injuries were reported among the five agency personnel aboard the Bell UH-1H (Huey) helicopter when it crash landed, rolled and burned while returning to its base during the fight against a fire east of Townsend.

Almost 35,000 acres (14,164 hectares) have burned in Montana so far in 2021, according to state and U.S. government data. The vast majority of acreage burned —- 94 % — has been in human-caused fires, the data indicates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman accidentally reels in a Great White Shark off New Jersey coast

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News