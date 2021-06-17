Montana fire aircraft temporarily sidelined after crash

The helicopter that crashed was one of two the agency deployed to help fight the fire near Townsend, which has burned 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) and destroyed a house, a cabin and 6 outbuildings.

One non-state helicopter was already in use on the blaze, and four more arrived Wednesday, said Erin Fryer with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

“We worked through it just fine,” she said. “The nice part is it's early in the season, and we have access to more resources than we would normally.”

Natural Resources agency spokesperson Paige Cohn said the temporary grounding of its aircraft would not have "any significant effect on our ability to carry out our mission critical duties.”

The largest fire in the state, burning southeast of Red Lodge near Yellowstone National Park, destroyed eight houses and other buildings, and 13 outbuildings and other structures, officials said.

The human-caused fire, in the Robertson Draw area along the state line with Wyoming, has burned more than 37 square miles (97 square kilometers). Its advance slowed overnight Wednesday after the fire exploded the previous day amid record heat and strong winds.