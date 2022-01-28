 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Montana: Former billionaire can't sue state in federal court

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Department of Revenue has filed its response to a lawsuit filed by a former billionaire who claims he suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when the state filed a petition to force him into bankruptcy to collect past-due taxes.

The agency, in a response filed Tuesday, argued the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Nevada does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case filed by Tim Blixseth, the Independent Record reported. The 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states.

Blixseth filed his complaint in December and is seeking about $800 million in damages, including lost financial opportunities. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court had ruled in June that Montana did not have the legal standing to file its involuntary bankruptcy petition against Blixseth in 2011.

People are also reading…

Montana was seeking to collect about $219,000 in taxes, but also hoped to use the bankruptcy filing to force payment of another $56 million in taxes that Blixseth had contested, then-Revenue Director Dan Bucks said at the time.

Blixseth and his third wife, Edra, founded the exclusive Yellowstone Club resort near Big Sky in the late 1990s. The private ski hill and golf course in the mountains near Yellowstone National Park attracts celebrities and other wealthy members.

The club spiraled into bankruptcy in 2008 following the couple’s divorce. That launched a legal saga that pitted Blixseth against the club’s creditors, Montana tax authorities and banking giant Credit Suisse, which had loaned the club $375 million it was unable to fully repay.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Independent Record.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the specter that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News