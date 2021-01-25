Montana GOP advances four bills limiting abortion access

A coalition of reproductive health activists said after the House votes that the bills would disproportionately harm low income families and people of color in the state, including Native Americans.

Cambria McDermott, a Bozeman resident, said she decided to have an abortion at the age of 26 when she became pregnant while applying to graduate school to become a nurse practitioner.

“My choice was between pursuing a promising career and raising a child in poverty,” she said. “I want my elected officials to know that I am going to be a more productive member of society because I had an abortion."

Caitlin Borgmann, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, said the bills represent a step toward a long-term goal to make abortion completely unavailable in Montana.

“These bills represent the worst kind of government overreach — placing the government between patients and the medical care they deserve,” Borgmann said. “Republicans have plowed ahead despite clear warning that the bills are unconstitutional and will be challenged in court.”