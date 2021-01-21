Montana GOP revives vetoed bills, focusing on abortion, guns

A bill requiring abortion providers to offer women the opportunity to view an ultrasound of their fetus was vetoed in 2019 by Bullock, who said the bill was “about harassing and shaming women for choosing abortion and questioning women’s ability to make their own decisions.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said Wednesday that “the patient is not required to view or hear. The provider is required to offer the option,” adding that “informed decision-making will provide for less regret in the future.”

A measure that would require health care providers to give medical care to infants born alive during abortion procedures was vetoed by Bullock in 2019, who said it “sought to address a medical practice that does not exist.” He noted Congress passed a bill in 2002 to protect babies born alive during abortions.

It returned on Wednesday as a referendum, meaning that if passed by the Legislature, it would go to Montana voters, circumventing the governor.

Bill sponsor Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, said Montana voters should have the final say on the issue because it is “a defining issue that goes directly to who we are.”