Montana governor accepting applications for judicial vacancy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is accepting applications and nominations for a District Court judge vacancy in Cascade County under a new law that eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and allows the governor to directly fill judicial vacancies between elections.

The position is open after the Senate declined to confirm former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's nominee, Michele Reinhart Levine. Levine had been in the post since November.

Gianforte, a Republican, is accepting applications from and nominations of lawyers in good standing who have the qualifications to hold the seat, the governor's office said Tuesday.

The application is available electronically at www.nominatejudges.mt.gov/Vacancies. Applications must be submitted electronically and via hard copy by June 1. The applications will be made available to the public.

From June 1 through June 30, the public will have the opportunity to provide letters of support or other comments on the applications at the same website. Applicants must receive at least three letters of support to be considered for appointment.

A new judge will be named in July. That person will be required to run for election in the 2022 election.