Montana governor approves ending same-day voter registration

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed measures Monday to end same-day voter registration and require additional identifying information from those who use a student ID to register to vote.

“Montana has a long history of secure, transparent elections, setting a standard for the nation,” Gianforte said in a statement. “These new laws will help ensure the continued integrity of Montana’s elections for years to come."

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen had requested the changes.

Supporters of the bill to end same-day voter registration said it will allow clerks to focus on voting on Election Day and mean shorter lines at the polls.

During debate in February, Republican Rep. Jedediah Hinkle of Belgrade spoke about an election night in Gallatin County where a nonprofit group “not on our side of the aisle” bused students to the polls all day, and at 11:30 p.m., the line of voters flowed from the second floor of a courthouse outside and around the block, stressing election workers.

Opponents argued that Montana voters six years ago rejected a ballot issue to end same-day voter registration.

Under the new law, voter registration will end at noon on the Monday before Election Day.