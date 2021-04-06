Montana governor catches COVID-19, shows mild symptoms

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has continued to show mild systems after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Gianforte's office disclosed Monday evening that he had been tested after experiencing unspecified symptoms a day earlier.

His office said he notified all of his close contacts since his last public event on Thursday. Those contacts were with a staff member, a member of his security detail, family members, and friends whom he had dinner with, spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said.

Gianforte received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and had been tested regularly since he was sworn into office in January. Vaccinations can take some time before they are fully effective.

First lady Susan Gianforte has not exhibited symptoms but was also tested and was awaiting results.

Gianforte planned to isolate for 10 days on the advice of his doctor and public health guidance. All of his in-person events have been canceled. But he will “continue to conduct his duties and manage the state's business from his home in Bozeman," his office said in a statement.

His staff was to be be tested for the virus Tuesday.