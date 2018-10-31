HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is leading a Halloween rally for fellow Democrats U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and House candidate Kathleen Williams in the final days before the midterm elections.
Bullock told a crowd gathered in Helena on Wednesday that he wants people representing Montana in Washington, D.C., who can work with the administration but won't just be "lapdogs" for President Donald Trump.
Bullock was referencing Tester opponent Matt Rosendale and Rep. Greg Gianforte, who both have been campaigning as staunch Trump supporters and have benefited from multiple rallies held by the president.
The Democrats' get-out-the-vote rally also featured Supreme Court clerk candidate Rex Renk and Public Service Commission candidate Andy Shirtliff.
Rosendale held a rally in Bozeman Wednesday with Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina.