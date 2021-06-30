Montana governor lifts state of emergency for coronavirus

“Of course if there was new data, we would take different action," Gianforte said of variants. "But I'm pleased to report to Montanans that as of today we've rescinded the emergency order and we're back to normal.”

In Montana, about 50 new cases per day of the virus were confirmed by health officials on average over the past week. That compares with a daily average of more than 1,200 cases when infection rates peaked in mid-November.

Hospitalizations are down from 427 people daily on average in November, to 54 daily on average in June. Of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since late April, 95% were unvaccinated, said Jon Ebelt with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The respiratory disease has caused at least 1,665 deaths in Montana. More than 113,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the first infection was announced in early March 2020.

The actual number of deaths and infections is likely higher because not all infections are recorded. Most people recover after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms.