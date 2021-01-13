Montana governor relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

“I look forward to a day when we can all take off our masks, throw them in the trash and get on with our lives in a safe manner,” Gianforte said on Wednesday. “Until we get there, I continue to choose to wear a mask and I encourage others to do the same.”

So far, 42,000 Montana residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said.

The next phase of the vaccine distribution, which will cover Montana residents ages 70 and older and those with underlying health conditions, will begin the week of Jan. 18, Gianforte said, adding that lowering the age threshold would be “a logical next step” as the state progresses in the vaccination effort.

Montana health officials have reported nearly 88,000 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 597 new cases reported on Wednesday. The state has reported 1,069 deaths related to the virus. Of those deaths, 75% have been of individuals ages 70 and older.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Montana has dipped below 200 after reaching more than 400 in November.

“That could spike back up. We're not out of the woods yet, but the trend is encouraging," Gianforte said.