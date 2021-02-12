Montana governor repeals directives made by former governor

Bullock issued another executive order at the request of county election clerks in August, allowing them to expand voting by mail for the November general election to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The order also required counties to offer in-person voting, but it did not require polling places to be open on Election Day.

The campaign of former President Donald Trump along with federal, state and county Republican Party groups challenged that order in federal court, arguing it would lead to election fraud. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen rejected the challenge, saying there was no record of election fraud in Montana in the past 20 years.

Joe Lamm of Livingston, who was running for a state House seat, the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee and four Republican voters asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an emergency injunction to block counties from mailing ballots.

The 9th Circuit denied the emergency injunction, but said it would hear arguments and set a briefing schedule if they wanted to pursue it. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a request for an emergency injunction on Oct. 8, the day before ballots were mailed.