Montana governor signs 3 bills restricting abortion access

“These bills represent the worst kind of government overreach — placing the government between patients and the medical care they deserve,” Borgmann said. “Republicans have plowed ahead despite clear warning that the bills are unconstitutional and will be challenged in court.”

Another measure passed by the Legislature last week would put to voters in the next statewide election the “Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act." If approved by voters, abortion providers would be required to care for fetuses born alive during botched abortion procedures.

Opponents of the measure say fetuses are not killed in the rare instances when they are born alive during botched abortions, but receive care and are protected under state and federal law.

Republican lawmakers also attempted this year to pass a constitutional amendment to define life as beginning at conception, in an effort to ban all abortions, but the measure came five votes shy of receiving the necessary two thirds majority of the Legislature to pass.

