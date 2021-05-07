Montana governor signs bill targeting transgender athletes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Friday banning transgender athletes from participating in school and university sports according to the gender with which they identify, making Montana the latest of several Republican-controlled states to approve such measures this year.

Supporters of the bill have said it will ensure the playing field in girls’ sports remains fair. Opponents say it further harms already marginalized transgender youth. They have also raised concern over statements by the NCAA indicating the organization could revoke the opportunity to host championship events in states where such laws have been enacted, including popular football games that fill stadiums and bring business to Montana's two largest university towns.

Lawmakers in more than 20 states have considered such bans, and they have become law in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. Idaho’s law was blocked by a court ruling last year.

Governors in North Dakota and Kansas have vetoed similar measures.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. John Fuller of Whitefish, has said that “allowing males to compete as women in female sports will result in women once again being shouldered aside to stand below the awards podium and forced to cheer the accomplishments of men.”