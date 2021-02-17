Montana high court upholds permit for proposed silver mine

A spokesperson for the natural resources department said in a statement that the decision was important for water users who rely on its interpretation of state law.

“The majority ruling confirms that the Department’s analysis of water rights does not interfere with the fundamental right to a clean and healthful environment,” spokesperson John Grassy said.

Opponents argued more review of the project was needed because water flowing into mining tunnels would deplete or completely drain multiple streams in violation of state water quality laws.

But a majority of justices said in a 75-page ruling that further review was not immediately required, in part because the state Department of Environmental Quality had not raised objections to the permit.

Attorney Katherine O'Brien with Earthjustice, who represented the environmentalists, expressed disappointment with the ruling. She said the mine also threatens populations of bull trout and other native fish, grizzly bears and lands that are sacred to the Ktunaxa Nation of Canada.