Montana high court will decide on legislative subpoena power

McLaughlin also argued lawmakers still have emails that were turned over to them by the Department of Administration.

“The Legislature has not made the Court aware of any effort to return, destroy, account for, or otherwise addressed the thousands of unredacted Judicial Branch emails that it previously obtained, without judicial oversight or procedural protections, through the DOA,” the ruling says.

On Tuesday, Sen. Hertz argued that the emails should be made public.

“All the Legislature has asked for from the Court is access to public records from public officials,” he said. “This extraordinary behavior from the Supreme Court again raises the question: What are they trying to hide?”

The Legislature has not persuaded the court "that it will not simply reissue the same subpoena to McLaughlin should it be dissatisfied with the results of its efforts to obtain the sought-after materials without litigation," the order says.

McGrath has said it has long been the accepted practice that state and local elected officials and staffers talk to lawmakers to support or oppose legislation while acting in their official capacities.

