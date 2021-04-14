Montana Highway Patrol headquarters to move under agreement

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The governor of Montana has signed an executive order this week, taking a step toward moving the Montana Highway Patrol headquarters from Helena to Boulder.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said the Department of Justice will now be responsible for the former Montana Developmental Center campus in Boulder, except for the 12-bed intensive behavior center run by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, The Independent Record reported Tuesday.

The executive order signed Monday said the departments came to an agreement last Friday for the transfer of the property to be used for the Montana Highway Patrol headquarters and training facility.

The order came as the rental lease is set to expire in June on the 7,600-square-foot (700-square-meter) building in Helena, which has served as Montana Highway Patrol headquarters since 1996. Department of Justice officials said the facility is not currently meeting the patrol's needs and the move will save the department money.