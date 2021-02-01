Montana House advances bill providing virus liability shield

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana House lawmakers voted Monday to advance a bill that would protect businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits, a step the Republican governor said was necessary to remove a statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Greg Gianforte endorsed the move last week during his State of the State address, saying it would allow businesses to safely open during the pandemic and move “away from impractical government mandates.” He has also said more vulnerable Montana residents would have to receive COVID-19 vaccines before he lifts the mask mandate put in place by his Democratic predecessor.

As of Monday, almost 27,000 Montana residents — representing 2.5% of the state population — had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the bill, businesses could not be sued by individuals exposed to the coronavirus on their premises, except in cases of “gross negligence” or when businesses intentionally spread the virus. Business owners would not be required to uphold federal or state mask requirements or temperature-check requirements if they remain in place.