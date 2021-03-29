Montana House advances bill to aid Native American voting

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House narrowly advanced a bill Monday that seeks to make it easier for Native Americans to vote, even as Republican lawmakers are pushing election restrictions.

The bill aims to reduce travel time for tribal members to access voting services by requiring at least one satellite elections office to be available on each reservation in the state – with the same services as county elections offices – at least 30 days before election day.

The measure was advanced with a preliminary vote in a 53-47 split, with several Republicans joining Democrats in voting in favor of the measure. The House is expected to vote on the bill for a third and final time this week.

“I bring this legislation on behalf of the 14,000 soldiers -- Native American soldiers -- who went to war on behalf of the United States when they were not citizens,” said bill sponsor Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, a Democrat of Crow Agency. Native Americans gained citizenship in 1924.

Opponents of the measure said it wouldn’t allow enough state oversight over the satellite election offices, which could be placed on federal land, outside the jurisdiction of county election officials.