Montana House advances budget amid cuts to social services

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House voted Monday against increasing funding for a suicide prevention program, even after a Democratic lawmaker testified that her 24-year-old grandson died by suicide last week.

“You cannot put a dollar amount on a life,” said Democratic Rep. Rynalea Whiteman Pena from Lame Deer, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, amid tears, after she shared that her grandson had killed himself on Friday.

Lawmakers observed a moment of silence during a hearing on the state’s budget, before Republican legislators, who hold a majority in the House, overwhelmingly voted against an amendment to add $1 million to the state budget over a two-year period for the state’s suicide prevention program.

The suicide rate in Montana ranks as the third highest in the U.S., second only to Wyoming and Alaska, according to the most recent figures collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rep. Kathy Kelker, the Democrat who brought the amendment, said the funding would go toward research-based methods that are proven to reduce suicide rates. But Rep. Matt Regier, the Republican who led the crafting of the state health department’s budget, said that there is no effective way to track the efficacy of the myriad suicide prevention methods already utilized in the state.