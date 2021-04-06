Montana House advances competing bills on pot regulations

A competing measure sponsored by Rep. Derek Skees would tax recreational marijuana at 15%, use two-thirds of the tax revenue to cover public employee pensions and the rest for a trust fund used to address the negative effects of marijuana use.

Skees said his bill would ensure that government does not grow as a result of the recreational marijuana program. Reducing the tax rate on sales would ensure that consumers do not turn to the black market, he added.

Under a third bill from Rep. Brad Tschida, the tax rate would be 20%, but it would be charged on the wholesale price instead of the retail price of marijuana sales. Tschida said that is equivalent to half of the 20% tax on retail prices, further reducing expected revenue from the program, which the bill would direct to the state general fund.

“We don't know what was in the minds of people when they voted,” Tschida said. “We're going to use the funds the way they best fit the needs of the program.”

Both bills advanced in 67-33 votes along party lines.

Samuels is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

