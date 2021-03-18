Montana House advances 'personhood' bill to limit abortions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House advanced on Thursday a measure that would ask voters to change the state Constitution to define life as beginning at conception, effectively banning most abortion procedures in the state.

The bill is the latest of several measures advanced in the GOP-controlled state to limit abortion access, after voters elected the state’s first Republican governor in 16 years. But this measure would go father than previous proposals, criminalizing abortion in almost all cases.

“In America, we have a holocaust happening in every state because we are denying that personhood begins at conception,” said Republican Rep. Sharon Greef during a hearing held Thursday on the measure.

Opponents said the measure runs against state and federal law protecting access to abortion.

Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley said the bill “would have sweeping restricting consequences on my ability to make decisions about my own body, my health, my safety, my security, my privacy, more so than anything else we’ve seen,” adding that the bill may restrict access to emergency contraception even in cases of rape or incest. Another lawmaker said the bill could limit access to in-vitro fertilization because the process often involves the selection of embryos after fertilization.