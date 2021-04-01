Montana House backs bill on religious challenges to rules

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House has endorsed a bill that would allow people to challenge government regulations that interfere with their religious beliefs.

The approval came Wednesday after lawmakers rejected an amendment that would have made it clear the law couldn't be used to justify discrimination.

Under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the government would have to prove any regulations that substantially interfere with someone's religious beliefs are justified by a compelling state interest and are being accomplished by the least restrictive means possible.

The LGBTQ community opposes the bill, arguing it could lead to challenges against ordinances in several cities that prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. The Montana Human Rights Act does not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.