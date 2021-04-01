Montana House kills bill on Native American voting rights

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House has killed legislation aimed at making it easier for Native Americans living on reservations to vote.

The bill would have required counties to maintain an alternate election office on reservations and negotiate days and operating hours with tribes. It would put into law the provisions of a 2014 settlement in a voting rights lawsuit that required three counties to open satellite voting offices on reservations twice a week in the month before Election Day.

It would also have put into law guidance issued by the Secretary of State’s Office directing other counties with tribal voters to comply with the settlement.

After a week of work, the bill was passed unanimously by the House State Administration Committee. It was endorsd in the House 53-47 on second reading Monday before failing 48-51 on third reading Wednesday evening.

Committee members and Native American voting advocates said the hope the failed effort could be a starting point to improve voting access on reservations, where people can live far from polls and have limited access to vehicles or mail services.