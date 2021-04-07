Montana House rejects bill calling media 'slander machines'

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House narrowly rejected Wednesday a measure that sought to prevent media outlets from reporting on news that lawmakers deem defamatory.

The “Stop Guilt by Accusation Act” closely resembles bills introduced in at least four other states, including Rhode Island, Maine, Mississippi and Tennessee. None have been signed into law.

Several Republicans joined all House Democrats in voting against the bill in a 48-52 split. The House can still attempt to revive the measure later this week.

The bill states it intends to prevent media outlets from acting as “slander machines” and carrying out reporting on cases and controversies that “cultivates false narratives.”

Under the bill, media outlets would have been required to remove mugshots from digital publications if the accused is acquitted. If media outlets that cover a court case fail to report on its final outcome, the defendant in the case would have been able to demand damages of $10,000 from the media outlet.

Supporters of the measure said it was not meant to silence the media, but rather to ensure that reporting on public figures does not stray from the truth.