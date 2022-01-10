 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Montana increasing wildland firefighter hourly pay to $15.50

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana is increasing its base pay for seasonal firefighters to a minimum of $15.50 per hour to help recruit and retain highly qualified personnel, Gov. Greg Gianforte and the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said Monday.

“Montana’s wildland firefighters are some of the most important and necessary personnel serving our state, especially with recent, more severe fire seasons,” Gianforte said in a statement. “This well-deserved pay increase will help ensure our wildland firefighters remain the most skilled and mission capable firefighting workforce in the region.”

Seasonal firefighters in Montana will see a pay increase of $1.70 per hour, which brings the minimum base pay to $15.50. The job can pay up to $16.19 per hour, according to state job listings. Montana is advertising for 41 seasonal firefighters, along with engine bosses, dispatchers, fuel truck drivers and helicopter crew members.

The increased wage makes the state of Montana competitive with other regional fire protection agencies, Gianforte said. Last summer, the federal government increased its firefighter pay to at least $15 an hour.

As states in the West continue to endure longer fire seasons and more extreme fire behavior, having a modernized, fully staffed firefighting workforce remains a top priority, Gianforte and DNRC Director Amanda Kaster said.

Scientists say climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

