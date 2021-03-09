Montana joins Arizona lawsuit to halt Biden immigration plan

The suit estimates that Montana has some 4,000-5,000 immigrants living in the state without legal permission. That's one of the smallest populations among U.S. states of immigrants without legal permission in the U.S. as a percentage of the total state population, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center tally.

Knudsen claimed in a statement that methamphetamine brought to Montana by Mexican drug cartels has “wracked our state" and would get worse under the Biden administration's immigration policy.

The lawsuit revealed Tuesday that an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had been signed by Knudsen and Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte in the waning days of the Trump administration to try to restrict Biden’s ability to overhaul his predecessor’s immigration policies.

The agreement was among several quietly signed with state and local jurisdictions, including one signed by Brnovich on behalf of Arizona.

A spokesperson for Knudsen did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday for comment on the lawsuit or the agreement.

