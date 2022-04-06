 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Montana judge temporarily blocks new election laws

  • Updated
  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked four laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that the state Democratic Party, tribal organizations and youth groups argued were meant to make it more difficult for Native Americans, new voters, the elderly and those with disabilities to vote.

District Court Judge Michael Moses ruled the laws that eliminated election day voter registration, changed voter ID requirements for college students and banned the paid collection of voted ballots would not be in effect for the June primary election because it appears they “unconstitutionally burden the right to vote.”

Under the ruling, the laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature will remain blocked until the full case currently before Moses is decided.

Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, said in a statement that the bills “were a blatant and cynical attack on Montanans’ constitutional right to vote, specifically impacting young voters, Native voters, elderly and disabled voters, and voters who have trouble getting to the polls.”

People are also reading…

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said she was going to appeal.

“Wednesday’s decision defies Montana’s common-sense approach to running our elections,” she said in a statement. “It’s impossible to undo the steps that have already been taken to implement these legislative changes, including direct voter communication, education, and outreach.”

Jacobsen had already made that argument to Moses, whose order said the plaintiffs were not asking for those steps to be undone. The plaintiffs, he wrote, were asking that the secretary be restrained from enforcing the new laws before they have governed a statewide election.

Moses also temporarily blocked a law that would not allow 17-year-olds who pre-register to vote to receive a ballot, through the mail or otherwise, until they turn 18, even if they would turn 18 on or before Election Day.

“To block multiple well-crafted election integrity laws barely a month before ballots go out is judicial activism at its worst," said Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell.

Jacobsen had requested the bills as Republicans around the country changed voting laws in the wake of the November 2020 election and claims by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that the election was stolen.

The state argued the new laws were needed to reduce the amount of work for election workers on Election Day, reduce lines at polling places, reduce delays in reporting election results and prevent election fraud.

However, some Republican lawmakers made it clear they were trying to prevent out-of-state college students from voting in Montana elections.

Morris noted that during debate on the student ID bill, House Speaker Wylie Galt said “basically, it makes that if you're a college student in Montana and you don't have a registration, a bank statement or a W-2, it makes me kind of wonder why you're voting in this election anyway. ... So this just clears it up that they have a little stake in the game."

A voter-approved law that made it illegal to turn in more than six voted absentee ballots was overturned in September 2020 by a state judge who ruled it exacerbated the barriers many rural Native Americans face in voting, which included difficulties in traveling to post offices and polling places.

In this year's case, the plaintiffs rebutted the state's interests in testimony from experts and election staff who said there has been no voter fraud in Montana pertaining to election day registration, ballot assistance or the use of student IDs as voter identification, Moses wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Demining work continues in Chuhuiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News