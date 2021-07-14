Montana justices say lawmakers overstepped in seeking emails

"In most instances, the most compelling legal analysis has been written by the so-called conservative justices,'" Cox said in a statement. “The Legislature did not lose its legal arguments because the court is predisposed against it or is engaged in some sort of nefarious self-protection. The Legislature lost every legal issue on the merits.”

Republican lawmakers had also subpoenaed emails from the justices themselves and asked them to appear before the Select Committee, leading justices to argue the Legislature was trying to create a conflict of interest in an effort to prevent the Supreme Court from ruling on the subpoenas.

“This ruling is exactly what you’d expect to get from people acting as judges in their own case, protecting their own interests,” Republican Sen. Greg Hertz said in a statement Wednesday. “Not only did the Montana Supreme Court rule in their own favor on the subpoena question, they have gone way beyond that and ruled in their own favor on a wide variety of other issues that weren’t before the court. This ruling is poisoned by a massive conflict of interest and it’s judicial activism at its worst.”

Less than two weeks after the court upheld the constitutionality of the law eliminating the Judicial Nomination Commission, the Legislature withdrew the subpoenas and asked the Supreme Court to dismiss McLaughlin's challenge.