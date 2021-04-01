Montana launch ship's bell tour for new Navy submarine

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A ship's bell for the new USS Montana nuclear submarine was unveiled at the Capitol this week, marking the beginning of a nearly yearlong series of presentations throughout the state.

USS Montana Committee Chair Bill Whitsitt displayed the Oro y Plata ship bell, a replica of the bell for the first USS Montana, a cruiser that escorted World War I convoys, the Independent Record reported. Whitsitt said the sound of the bell was a reminder of the missions the crew members will take on behalf of this country.

Various state officials and others lined up to ring the bell on Wednesday during a celebration of the new USS Montana. It is the first Navy vessel to be named after the state since 1908.

The USS Montana Committee is an organization created by a group of Montana residents who support the submarine that was endorsed by the governor and Legislature in 2017.

Capt. Michael Delaney, commanding officer of USS Montana, said the nuclear-powered submarine has five Montana residents among its 135-member crew.