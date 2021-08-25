Montana law contradicts CDC quarantine recommendations

Spokespeople for the state Department of Justice and the governor's office said it was up to county attorneys to interpret state law.

The Missoula board of health voted unanimously to keep issuing quarantine orders for unvaccinated close contacts after a public hearing in which Dr. James Quirk, chief medical officer at Partnership Health Center, urged the board to follow CDC recommendations rather than state law, which he said violated the board's obligations.

“There’s the law, and then there’s a moral obligation,” Quirk said.

Health experts said that ignoring CDC guidelines could have particularly devastating effects in schools, where infected teachers, students and staff could come in close contact with unvaccinated students, and in health care settings, where staffing difficulties are already weighing heavily on medical facilities.

In Butte Silver-Bow, the county has transitioned from issuing quarantine orders to “strongly recommending” quarantine for unvaccinated people, a request that is not binding. A violation of the request carries no penalty.

Karen Sullivan, the health officer for the Butte-Silver Bow County Health Department, said efforts by public health officials to keep the public safe are hampered by the inability to issue quarantine requirements.