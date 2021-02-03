Montana lawmaker seeks requiring parental consent for sex ed

The Montana House voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would ban the coverage of abortion procedures by health insurance plans offered through the state exchange. The Republican-backed bill would prohibit coverage except in cases when the life of the mother is endangered or when pregnancies are the result of rape or incest.

Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, called the bill “yet another attempt to infringe on Montanans’ right to access safe, legal abortion.”

Republicans argued that the bill would ensure that tax dollars are never used to cover a procedure that some find reprehensible.

“When you use my tax dollars to make your personal decision, I believe I have a right to say no to those funds,” said Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls.

If passed, Montana would join 26 other states that have restrictions on abortion coverage in plans offered through state health insurance exchanges.

The House split 66-34 largely along party lines in a preliminary vote. It is expected to vote on the bill for a third and final time later this week, before it is considered by the Montana Senate.

Iris Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

