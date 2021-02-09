Montana lawmakers eye ways to cut health care costsMontana

The practicerepresents “medicine the way it used to be with all of today's medical advancements,” Dr. Cara Harrop of Polson told lawmakers. For a set fee, she said, patients are allowed unlimited visits and phone calls and she's willing to meet them on weekends at the office.

“It's a predictable, dependable revenue stream for physicians with the flexibility to deliver care to patients in ways the meet the patient's needs, not a third party's,” Harrop said. “And it's about keeping people healthy," rather than just caring for them when they're sick.

The average monthly costs are $70 for adults and $20 for children, witnesses testified.

Dr. Todd Bergland of Whitefish said the direct primary care model allows him to spend more time with patients and less time entering information into a computer to file an insurance claim.

The proposed bill makes it clear such contracts aren’t insurance and aren't regulated by the insurance commissioner. Contracts are required to spell out the charges and services and any complaints would be handled under consumer protection laws.