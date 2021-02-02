Montana lawmakers hear bill to block federal firearms bans

“These decisions should be left to local law enforcement, elected officials, and employees, based on local circumstances,” Lynch said.

Supporters of the gun rights bill said it would protect the Second Amendment from attacks at the federal level.

It "is important to ensure that our law enforcement aren’t being pressured in any way to violate our Second Amendment rights, and to not violate their oath of office to uphold the constitution,” Hinkle said.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote later this week on whether to advance the bill so it can be debated by the full House.

The Montana Senate voted Tuesday to advance another bill that would expand the list of places where people can carry concealed firearms — including university campuses, banks, the Capitol and other state and local government buildings. The bill would also allow concealed firearms to be carried without a permit in most places across the state, including bars and restaurants.

The measure passed a preliminary Senate vote in a 30-20 split largely along party lines, with most Republicans in favor. The measure has already passed a vote by the House.