Montana lawmakers look at more ways to kill wolves

Marc Cooke, president of the Bitterroot Valley-based advocacy group Wolves of the Rockies, said he was shocked by the number and nature of wolf-related bills this session and felt it was part of a strategy of annihilation rather than sound management.

“I knew it was going to be bad but I didn’t realize it was going to be this bad,” Cooke said. “I just didn’t realize the amount of hatred towards wolves – I’ve just never seen anything like it.”

Cooke feels there is already plenty of latitude when it comes to both hunting and trapping wolves, and that does not include wolves killed for preying on livestock and poaching. He further believes the state overestimates the number of wolves and that the population is likely trending down already. The direction being taken could see federal protections for wolves returned, he said.

“At the end of the day, the numbers will be driven so low that in my eyes we’ll do everything possible to trigger a review and relisting under the Endangered Species Act,” he said.

Stephen Capra, executive director of the anti-trapping organization Footloose Montana, shared a similarly dim view of the bills.