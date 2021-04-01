Montana lawmakers target media for being 'slander machines'

The video lists examples of allegedly biased reporting and calls the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump “frivolous” and “motivated by political animus.” It says the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh included “malicious prosecution."

One of the men behind Special Forces of Liberty is Chris Sevier, who has a history of outlandish lawsuits and has pushed controversial state legislation.

Records show that John Gunter Jr., who is also listed as a contact on the Special Forced of Liberty website, emailed the sponsor of Montana's measure earlier this year with information on five different bill proposals advanced by the group.

Sevier declined to comment when reached by phone. Gunter did not immediately respond at the phone number listed on the website.

Under Montana's bill, media outlets would be required to remove mugshots from digital publications if the accused is acquitted. If media outlets that cover a court case fail to report on its final outcome, the defendant in the case could demand damages of $10,000 from the media outlet.