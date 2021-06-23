Montana Legislature withdraws subpoenas for judicial emails

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Republican-controlled Legislature has withdrawn its subpoenas for the emails of Supreme Court justices and the court administrator that included state judges' opinions about a bill to allow the governor to directly fill judicial vacancies between elections.

The law to eliminate the Judicial Nomination Commission — which the Montana Supreme Court recently upheld as constitutional — is an element of a longer-term effort by Republican lawmakers to remake what it considers an activist judiciary and to appoint more conservative judges.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, has said he would use the new law to “appoint judges who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench, and who are committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law.”

The Legislature on Tuesday withdrew the subpoenas seeking the emails and asked the court to dismiss legal challenges to the subpoenas.

Republican lawmakers sought the emails after learning judges had widely opposed the proposal to allow the governor to fill judicial vacancies and that one judge who opposed the legislation was appointed to hear legal challenge against the law. Chief Justice Mike McGrath recused himself because he had asked Gianforte to oppose the bill. The replacement judge was recused, as well.