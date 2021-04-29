Montana Legislature wraps up with $12B, two-year budget

Lawmakers also passed a backup bill to add eight more lay members, appointed by the governor, to the seven-member Judicial Nomination Commission if eliminating the commission is found to be unconstitutional. The backup bill was amended late in the session to add that judicial officers can't oversee legal challenges to legislation if they have expressed an opinion on that legislation.

Bullock had filled three judicial vacancies after the 2019 legislative session, meaning they still had to be confirmed by the Senate in 2021. The Senate confirmed District Judge Peter Ohman in Gallatin County and rejected the nomination of District Judge Michele Reinhart Levine, the former state representative, in Cascade County.

On the final day of the session, the Senate Judiciary Committee, on a party-line vote, recommended against confirming District Judge Chris Abbott in Lewis and Clark County. A motion to accept the committee's decision failed on a tie vote. Abbott sat in the gallery Thursday afternoon as the Senate reconsidered, and he was confirmed on a 27-23 vote.

Gianforte will appoint a replacement for Reinhart Levine after taking applications and seeking public comment.

Montana lawmakers also passed a bill to ask voters if they want to elect Supreme Court justices by districts.